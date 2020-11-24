-
WCJK (96.3 JackFM)/Nashville's Bikes Or Bust A Boom
November 24, 2020 at 6:51 AM (PT)
MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Variety Hits WCJK (96.3 JACKfm)/NASHVILLE's 10th annual BIKES OR BUST was a boom this past weekend! The station's primo personality, MOOSE, presided over the events.
The event, sponsored by WENDY’s and benefiting TOYS FOR TOTS collected a staggering 748 bikes, that were donated from the community to be distributed to deserving children over the HOLIDAY season.