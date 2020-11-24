Holiday Fun

SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s nationally syndicated morning show, THE ASHLEY & BRAD SHOW, is offering stations a free holiday gift. They are giving stations 24 free, one-minute HOLIDAY FUN FACT vignettes, voiced by ASHLEY PAIGE and BRAD ABRELL. The vignettes are designed for a wide variety of formats, fully produced and created to fit universally into stations’ holiday imaging.

SKID TRAX Co-Founder TONYA CAMPOS commented, "This year has been especially challenging, and we want to add a bit of sparkle wherever we can. These HOLIDAY FUN FACTS are tidbits made to amuse, entertain, and give you a little holiday trivia to share with family and friends this season!”

Get more info from SUN BROADCAST GROUP's RICH O'BRIEN and check out a sample of the HOLIDAY FUN FACT feature here.

