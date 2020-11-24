Shatek

CHRIS “FISH” SHATEK joins the growing APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY team as Imaging Producer. He previously was Interim Brand Manager/MD/Creative Dir. and afternoon host at ENTERCOM Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF)/MINNEAPOLIS until a round of layoffs at that company in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/10). Prior to KMNB, SHATEK co-hosted mornings at ENTERCOM Country WKIS/MIAMI. He has also worked at iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY and Top 40 KDWB, both in MINNEAPOLIS.

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY launched in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/19) under the guidance of radio programming veteran and former CAA agent MICHAEL BRYAN, to whom SHATEK will report. He will remain in MINNEAPOLIS for now, with plans to move to NASHVILLE in 2021.

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News