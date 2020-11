Get your votes in!

Our annual year-end Hot Picks section is taking shape, but if you work in the Country radio or music industries and haven’t yet voted for your five favorite songs of the year, the deadline to submit your list is TODAY (11/25).

What were the five hottest Country singles of the year, according to you? Send your list -- just artist name, song title, and label (no comments needed) -- to Sr. Editor PHYLLIS STARK, Associate Editor MONICA RIVERA or Editorial Asst. KAYLAN MOODY by the end of the day on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25th.

Record friends: We know it's tempting to send us five songs from your own label's roster, and while you’re welcome to include some of your own songs, we're asking you to provide an unbiased list of the five songs you think most positively impacted the format this year. Radio readers: Did these songs test for you? Were they viable, long-lasting hits that became, or will become, strong recurrents that will live on your radio station long past their push week? If so, vote 'em up! We'll be compiling all of your picks into a year-end special debuting in DECEMBER.

We can’t wait to see who you pick! And thanks, in advance, for your contributions.

« see more Net News