No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (11/24).

STAs were applied for by EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KKVO/ALTUS, OK) and EVANS BROADCAST COMPANY, INC. (KKFT/GARDNERVILLE-MINDEN, NV, increased digital power).

EVOLUTION BROADCASTING, LLC applied for Silent STAs for Dance WPCF-A-W226CJ (93.1 PLAY-FM)/PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL due to finances in the wake of Hurricane Michael, which destroyed the two main advertisers for PATRICK N. PFEFFER's "one person operation." The application said that the station has been losing about $35,000 per year despite PFEFFER not taking a salary and putting $18,000 of his own money into the station since JANUARY.

THE CROMWELL GROUP Pres. BUD WALTERS has closed on the sale of SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN MEDIA, INC, licensee of News-Talk WABJ-A and Country WQTE (Q95 COUNTRY)/ADRIAN, MI, to JULIE M. KOEHN for $1 and assumption of up to $600,000 in debt. KOEHN is the President/GM of LEWANEE BROADCASTING CO., owner of crosstown AC WLEN and Sports WLEN-HD2-W243AD (96.5 THE CAVE).

And MOMENTUM BROADCASTING LLC has closed on the sale of Active Rock WVLZ (formerly Hot AC WJRV (106.1 THE RIVER))/KNOXVILLE and Classic Country WTNQ (currently stunting with CHRISTMAS music as SANTA 104.9)/LA FOLLETTE-KNOXVILLE to RICKI LEE and AARON ISHMAEL's LOUD MEDIA for $325,000.

