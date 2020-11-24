Annual Event Collects 2.5 Million Lbs Of Food

BEASELEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA's morning show PRESTON & STEVE just completed their Annual "Camp Out For Hunger" event and raised over 2.5 Million pounds of food and $1.4 Million dollars cash to benefit needy individuals and families in the greater PHILADELPHIA area. Proceeds will directly benefit PHILABUNDANCE, DELAWARE VALLEY’s largest hunger relief organization.

From MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16th at 6a (ET) through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20th at 11a (ET), PRESTON & STEVE lived in the parking lot of XFINITY LIVE! PHILADELPHIA, collecting food donations from listeners and businesses in the greater PHILADELPHIA area.

PRESTON & STEVE started "Camp Out For Hunger" back in 1998, and dozens of local and national celebrities, performers, and athletes were either on hand, or ‘zoomed in’ this year to lend their support. Celebrities included JON BON JOVI, TIFFANY HADDISH, BRENT SMITH of SHINEDOWN, U.S. Senator CHRIS COONS, Comedian TOM PAPA, and many more.



(Top L-R): WMMR-FM’s STEVE MORRISON, PRESTON ELLIOT, and KATHY ROMANO; NOTHING BUT THIEVES’ DOM CRAIK and CONOR MASON.

(Bottom): JON BON JOVI.

PHOTO CREDIT: BP Miller/Chorus Photography

