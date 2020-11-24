Stacy Washington

SIRIUSXM has added conservative commentator STACY WASHINGTON to its PATRIOT channel’s weeknight lineup starting on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30. STACY ON THE RIGHT will broadcast live from 9p-12a ET on channel 125.

SIRIUSXM VP/GM Of Talk Programming DAVE GORAB commented, "When STACY joined the PATRIOT family this summer with her new SUNDAY morning program, it didn’t take long to takeoff with our audience. In addition to her weekly program, STACY played a vital role in SIRIUSXM PATRIOT’s campaign coverage and was a regular contributor to programs across the channel. The expansion to a daily show comes as well-deserved recognition for STACY’s contributions, and we know our audience will be excited to hear STACY ON THE RIGHT five nights a week."

