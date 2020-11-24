iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN's 30th annual "KC101 Stuff-A-Bus" food drive raised over $16,000 and collected 498 frozen turkeys, 164 pounds of meat and over 6,600 pounds of non-perishable food items for the CONNECTICUT FOOD BANK.

The event took place NOVEMBER 19-20 at the nearby HAMDEN PLAZA and featured personalities VINNIE PENN from clustermate WELI (960 WELI), ROB DIBBLE from sister WUCS (97-9 ESPN)/HARTFORD and WKCI PD/on-air host ADAM RIVERS, who broadcast live from inside a tent in the plaza's parking lot.

SUPPLYING THE 'STUFFING' FOR CONNECTICUT FOOD BANK

iHEARTMEDIA HARTFORD and NEW HAVEN VP/Marketing VANESSA WOJTUSIAK said, "Food insecurity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is emphasized more during the holiday season. We're thankful for the incredible generosity from the CONNECTICUT community to kick off this holiday season and continue the annual tradition of the food drive working alongside an incredible organization, CONNECTICUT FOOD BANK."

For the past 30 years, "KC101 Stuff-A-Bus" has raised tens of thousands of turkeys and tens of thousands of dollars in funds and in pounds of nonperishable foods to benefit the CONNECTICUT community in need.

CONNECTICUT FOOD BANK spokesperson PAUL SHIPMAN said, "The generosity of our neighbors is impressive, and we are grateful to iHEARTMEDIA’s KC101 listeners for answering the call once again to give. This partnership over 30 years has helped countless families enjoy a holiday free from worry about putting food on the table."

