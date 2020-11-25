Jingle Those Bells All Over

Just one day away from one of the strangest THANKSGIVING celebrations in history. The CDC says don't travel this year. At best, travel by car if necessary and celebrate in small groups. According to CNN, at least 61% of Americans say they are changing their plans for the Holiday as a result.

Millions won't see their families at a time when being grateful for health and happiness are necessary. Radio stations across the country are sympathetic and are rushing to bring the CHRISTMAS spirit to the masses sooner rather than later. The number of stations flipping from their original formats to All-CHRISTMAS before the THANKSGIVING holiday continues to grow.

If your stations are flipping that All Santa Switch, send us the details, here.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

