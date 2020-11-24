Morris

SPOTIFY is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its influential "Hot Country" playlist this week with a salute to a few groundbreaking artists who have risen to the top of the list. MAREN MORRIS is the most-streamed female on the playlist, and consistently ranked in the top 10 for most-streamed Country artists in 2018, 2019 and 2020. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE has remained in the top five for most-streamed Country artists since 2015, and ranked #1 in 2017 and 2018. DAN + SHAY's "Tequila" was the most streamed song in 2019, and their "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber was the most-streamed in 2020. BROOKS & DUNN saw a 40% increase in streams after being added to the playlist, according to SPOTIFY.

Since its 2015 launch, the "Hot Country" playlist has amassed more than six million followers and five billion streams. Due to the pandemic this year, SPOTIFY's playlist has held virtual gatherings, and also partnered with NASHVILLE-based nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE as part of SPOTIFY's COVID-19 Music Relief Project.

