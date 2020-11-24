Dave Crowl

CUMULUS MEDIA CINCINNATI announced TUESDAY (11/24) that RVP and Market Manager DAVE CROWL will retire at the end of the year.

During his 44 year career, CROWL was responsible for the operation of radio station groups in 147 markets, ranging in size from CHICAGO to HILLSBORO, OH. A native of DAYTON, OH, he began his esteemed career in 1977 as Account Executive at WLVQ Classic Rock (Q FM 96.3)/COLUMBUS, OH, after earning a B.S. degree in Journalism from BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY. Eighteen months later, he was promoted to WLVQ Sales Manager, and in 1979, he rose to WLVQ General Manager at age 25.

In 1984, CROWL’s career took him to PORTLAND, OR, where he was VP/GM of KKRZ, changing the station’s format from Soft AC to Top 40 and attaining a #2 market rank for the station in less than a year. He then headed to MILWAUKEE as VP/GM of WLZR, flipping the station from Country to Album Rock in 1987 and debuting "THE BOB AND BRIAN SHOW," which continues to be the #1 morning show in MILWAUKEE.

CROWL’s career continued to ascend, and in 1991, he became President of GREAT AMERICAN BROADCASTING’s Radio Division, and then President of JACOR COMMUNICATION’s Radio Division after the company’s (then CITICASTERS) acquisition by JACOR. In 2000, he was appointed Senior VP of CLEAR CHANNEL COMMUNICATIONS (now IHEARTMEDIA), before joining CUMULUS MEDIA in 2012 as Regional VP and Market Manager for CINCINNATI. CROWL was also Acting GM of CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS from 2014-2016.

CROWL also served the radio industry as a member of the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU’s Board of Directors from 1991-2006, leading the Board as Chairman from 2001-2003. He was also a member of the AD COUNCIL’s Board of Directors from 2000-2002 and served the UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI SCHOOL OF MEDIA as a member of its Advisory Council from 1998-2010.

