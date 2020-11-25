Atlanta

COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA partnered with WAYFIELD FOODS and METRO BY T-MOBILE for the second annual KISS 104.1 TURKEY GIVEAWAY.

Free turkeys were provided for families in the URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA EMERGENCY RELIEF CENTER PROGRAM.

The event took place recently (11/21) at MAYFIELD FOODS in ATLANTA. Recipients of 208 turkeys were socially distanced for a safe pickup.

URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA Pres. NANCY JOHNSON said, "THE URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA is grateful to have COX MEDIA GROUP as a long-standing partner of the League and our work to financially empower youth, adults and families throughout metro ATLANTA.

“This year is particularly special because of all the tremendous need that exists as a result of families being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To be able to support more than 200 families with a turkey dinner this season will mean so much and give hope to so many for the future. We value our partnership and vow to do all we can to assist families throughout the year with COX MEDIA GROUP’S SUPPORT."

WALR Dir./Branding & Programming TERRI AVERY added, “KISS 104.1 was humbled to help those in need this holiday season. Thank you to our sponsors, especially WAYFIELD FOODS who serves our communities all the time. Thanks to their generous gifts from WAYFIELD FOODS and METRO BY T-MOBILE, 208 families will have a very special THANKSGIVING this year.”

