Streaming Event Extended Through December 1st

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA's first ever worldwide pay-per-view event and their second "All Within My Hands" Foundation (AWMH) Helping Hands Concert and Auction stream took place live from METALLICA HQ on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14th at 2p (PT)(NET NEWS 10/13/20). To date this event has raised over $1.3 million.

Due to popular demand, METALLICA's streaming party benefitting the band’s "All Within My Hands" foundation has been extended, and available to purchase until 11:59p (PT) on Giving TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1st at https://nugs.tv/assets/nugstv/metallica.html.

METALLICA thanks all those who supported AWMH by watching, donating and participating in the online auction. The funds raised so far will be used to work with partners at FEEDING AMERICA and the "American Association of Community Colleges" along with supporting COVID-19 and disaster relief efforts in the coming months.

