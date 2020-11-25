Faith Daniels

ALPHA MEDIA UAC WROU/DAYTON's fifth year of HOLIDAY HELPOUT came to the aid of more families than ever during the pandemic.

Afternoon host/PD FAITH DANIELS moved into TROTWOOD FIREHOUSE #72 last FRIDAY (11/20) and broadcast live all weekend from 10a-7p (CT). She was joined by KEV NASH with cluster station Top 40 Rhythmic WDHT (HOT 102.9) and JUSTIN KINNER from Sports WING (1410 ESPN).

Over the weekend they were able to provide 110 holiday meals to referred families and 50 holiday meals to local frontline healthcare workers. In addition to the 160 holiday meals, they also donated 6,377 pounds of food to the WITH GOD'S GRACE FOOD PANTRY.

OM BO MATTHEWS added, “I am forever impressed by what WROU means to the local DAYTON community and by the connection FAITH DANIELS has with her listeners. The success of this HOLIDAY HELPOUT, even during a pandemic, is a true testament of that. This is what separates us.”

