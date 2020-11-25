Triton Digital

TRITON DIGITAL released the latest LATAM Podcast Report, including entities from both SONORO MEDIA ad audio and PODCAST NETWORK for the first time. The report provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in LATIN AMERICA from SEPTEMBER 28th through NOVEMBER 1st, as measured by TRITON’s PODCAST METRICS measurement service.

Five new entities debuted in the Top 100 report this period, including TITULARES DEPORTIVOS (GRUPO BLURADIO), EL DOLLOP (SONORO MEDIA), DE TODO UN MUCHO (SONORO MEDIA), EL VIAJE (SONORO MEDIA), and DECREPITOS (audio and PODCAST NETWORK). In addition, O ASSUNTO (RADIOS GRUP GLOBO) remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region during this reporting period. The Top 100 podcasts account for 28M downloads in total.

To view the full results of the report, go here.

