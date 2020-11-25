Global Pay-Per-View Event Streaming December 18th

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD have announced "The HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD House Party" virtual global party event on DECEMBER 18th featuring new music from their forthcoming album “New Empire Vol. 2” and more.

The event, produced with DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS is now on sale with a variety of party-themed packages ranging from standard tickets to merch and party packs, as well as a limited amount of virtual meet & greet packages.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s JOHNNY 3 TEARS said, “While we can’t get everyone together in a venue to party, we wanted to do the next best thing and host a night they’ll never forget - but won’t remember the next day.”

Early bird prices which start at $12.99 (valid now through CYBER MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th) are available at www.HollywoodUndeadLive.com, and check out the official trailer for the event here.

« see more Net News