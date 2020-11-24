The Weeknd (Ovidiu Hurbaru/Shutterstock.com)

Three-time GRAMMY winner and nine-times nominated THE WEEKND aka ABEL TESFAYE was completely shut out of yesterday morning's nominations despite having one of the biggest commercial and critical successes of the year in "After Hours" and the smash "Blinding Lights."

The story was first reported by TMZ.

Despite that cred, THE WEEKND was left like DONALD TRUMP after the recent election, tweeting, "The GRAMMYS remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

Apparently there were vigorous backdoor negotiations between THE WEEKND and GRAMMY officials over whether the superstar could do both the awards ceremony and the SUPER BOWL halftime show. Those discussions apparently got heated until it was agreed he could do both, though his absence in any category, let alone the four major ones, is a real head-scratcher.

CBS is televising both events one week apart, so the overlap might have something to do with the original dispute, but it doesn't explain his exclusion from the nominations.

