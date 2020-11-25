Jason Taylor

JASON TAYLOR, veteran TALLAHASSEE programmer has joined ADAMS RADIO/TALLAHASSEE as OM and PD of WOTW (103.1 THE WOLF). TAYLOR replaces CASEY DANIELS who is returning to INDIANA for personal reasons.

For 16 years prior to joining ADAMS, TAYLOR was with iHEARTMEDIA/TALLAHASSEE where he served in a similar position. He will serve as OM for Country 103.1 THE WOLF; Top 40, WHTF (HOT 104.9); Adult Hits WXTY (TALLY 99.9) and Oldies WQTL (KOOL OLDIES 106.1).

VP/GM JASON LAMP said, “We are ecstatic about this announcement. JASON TAYLOR is a brand that TALLAHASSEE country listeners had adored for many years. Having JASON join our live and local team in afternoon drive alongside CASH & WOODY IN THE MORNING ON THE WOLF is a dream come true for us. His management style is 100% of what we need in our building!”

TAYLOR added, “I want to thank JASON for this opportunity and their confidence in me. I have really missed not serving the local TALLAHASSEE market for the past months. ADAMS has a great group of stations and I’m excited to join them. Working with CASH AND WOODY again is going to be great! Nothing compares to live and local radio … and I am thrilled to be back in it!”

