Korby Ray

KORBY RAY has joined COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1)/MIAMI as the station's new Assoc. PD and midday host. She made her debut on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25th and arrives after a long run in MYRTLE BEACH for DICK BROADCASTING.

The move was announced on FACEBOOK by CMG/MIAMI Dir./Branding & Programming PHIL MICHAELS-TRUEBA.

« see more Net News