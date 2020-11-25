Alec and Alex Boateng (Photo: Olivia Rose)

0207 DEF JAM has been launched in the UK. The label starts this new chapter with ALEC and ALEX BOATENG as Co-Presidents. AMY TETTEY joins the team as Managing Director. JACQUELINE EYEWE has been named Marketing Director while CHAR GRANT becomes A&R Dir.

ALEC and ALEX report to UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK Chairman & CEO DAVID JOSEPH. JOSEPH commented, "Bringing the BOATENG brothers together at 0207 DEF JAM is an important moment in BRITISH culture. ALEC and ALEX have always done things their own way with success always quick to follow. They have already assembled an exceptionally talented top team with a clear vision for this exciting new chapter in the history of one of the world’s most famous labels."

DEF JAM RECORDINGS interim Chairman & CEO JEFF HARLESTON added, "It is a perfect fit having ALEX and ALEC at the helm of 0207 DEF JAM. Their creativity, artist relationships, and connection with culture are all key elements that have made DEF JAM such an important label for over 35 years. I have no doubt that ALEX, ALEC and their team will only make the label and the brand even stronger."

