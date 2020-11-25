All Christmas

ADAMS Oldies KWML A/F (KOOL OLDIES)/LAS CRUCES, NM has flipped to all-CHRISTMAS for the holidays. The station made the flip on NOVEMBER 17 this year.

KWML PD JACKIE MARQUEZ-WILKINSON commented, "Usually we go CHRISTMAS the day after THANKSGIVING. I was happy to make the switch to CHRISTMAS music earlier! With all the stress this year brought, we need more joy, happiness and cheer this year!"

