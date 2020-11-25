Benefits New England's Local Food Charities

NEW HAMPSHIRE's GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ, syndicated from iHEARTMEDIA Rock WHEB/PORTSMOUTH, NH held their 30th "LEND A HELPING CAN" radiothon last week and raised over $247,000 to benefit 12 charities working to combat local hunger and homelessness.

The event ran last THURSDAY and FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19 and 20th, extended to a 13-and-a-half-hour radiothon, from 5:30a to 7p (ET) encouraging listeners to donate to "LLEND A HELPING CAN" by

calling the station or by participating in an online auction.

“We were quite literally blown away by the response—especially this year," said GREG KRETSCHMAR of THE MORNING BUZZ SHOW. “We had far fewer auction items due to the pandemic, but the phones never stopped ringing! It was amazing to see our audience step up to help to help their neighbors.”

"LEND A HELPING CAN" started 30 years ago as a canned food donation drive and the fundraiser turned into an online auction and a radiothon. Last year, the event raised over $175,000 to benefit local charities. Since its inception, the event has raised well over $1.2 million and hundreds of tons of canned food items to feed residents in need.

BUZZ MEMBERS (LEFT TO RIGHT): LAURA BOYCE, KELLY BROWN, GREG KRETSCHMAR, SCOTT “ROADKILL” MCMULLEN, KAYLA WINSOR

