BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN will make his debut appearance on NBC-TV's "SATURDAY Night Live" (SNL) on DECEMBER 5th. WALLEN was originally scheduled to perform in OCTOBER, but was dropped by "SNL" producer LORNE MICHAELS after videos surfaced on social media of WALLEN partying maskless (NET NEWS 10/8).

WALLEN shared the news on his social media accounts TODAY (11/25), along with a photo revealing actor JASON BATEMAN will host the episode. He humorously captioned the photo, "Let's try this again."

