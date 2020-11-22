Tim Greene Solutes Seniors

WSGE (91.7 FM)/CHARLOTTE'S TIM GREENE, radio personality, held a free Pre-Thanksgiving Giveaway and honored senior citizens on NOVEMBER 21st at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church Thrift Shop in GASTONIA, NC. MICHAEL BANKS of the GASTON GAZETTE reported that families who attended the "Giving Back to the Community" event received prizes including laptop computers, color TV sets, HD drones, bicycles, scooters and more. "Many people are under stress about finances and the COVID -19 pandemic, so I just wanted to bring smiles to as many people as possible during this holiday season,” GREENE shared.

GREENE also saluted senior citizens who attended the event with silver cup trophies.

