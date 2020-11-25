Ryan & Gretchen

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS WCVQ Hot AC (Q108)/FORT CAMPBELL, KY/CLARKSVILLE, TN announced TODAY (11/25) a morning show change as RYAN PLOECKELMAN is rising to Operations Manager for the cluster and GRETCHEN CORDY is retiring from radio.

PLOECKELMAN and GORDY ended the “RYAN & GRETCHEN Show” this morning after fifteen years together. GORDY joined WCVQ in 2001 after appearing in the first season of SURVIVOR paired with JACK INDIGO. PLOECKELMAN replaced INDIGO in 2005. He then added PD duties at WRND Classic Hits (Rewind 94.3) in 2018 and WZZP Classic Rock (Z97.5) earlier this year.

PLOECKELMAN told SAGA’s CLARKSVILLENOW.COM, “I have some operations that need managing, and it’s not easy doing that while also waking up at 4 a.m. to do a morning show that starts at 5. Really, though, now is the right time. GRETCHEN and I have been doing this for 15 years, and that’s a long time to be doing a morning show. We’ve had a lot of fun with each other and with our listeners, but it’s time for a change and to bring CLARKSVILLE something new.”

