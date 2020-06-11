Dettman

Longtime ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA News CKWX-A (NEWS 1130)/VANCOUVER business reporter RICHARD DETTMAN is retiring after 45 years in broadcasting.

DETTMAN joined NEWS 1130 in 2004 and previously worked at the now-defunct all-News CKO network, CJOR-A and CKVU-TV/VANCOUVER, and CFVR-A/ABBOTSFORD, BC, and appeared on the VANCOUVER edition of CITYTV's "BREAKFAST TELEVISION" on NEWS 1130's sister CKVU-TV. His last regular report on NEWS 1130 aired on FRIDAY (11/27); he will continue to work on special projects for the station.

