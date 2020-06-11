Seymour (Photo: Art Vuolo Video)

A special on the late DETROIT Top 40 personality ROBIN SEYMOUR will air TONIGHT (11/30) at 8p (ET) on PBS affiliate WTVS-TV (DETROIT PUBLIC TV)/DETROIT.

"DETROIT REMEMBER WHEN: ROCKIN' ROBIN SEYMOUR" will profile the host of CKLW-TV's "SWINGIN' TIME" dance show and personality on WKNR-A (KEENER 13) and CKLW-A in the 1960s, with guests including PAT ST. JOHN, DICK PURTAN, BOB GREEN, STEVE SCHRAM, SCOTT WESTERMAN, ART VUOLO, and MIKE SELTZER plus clips featuring MARTHA REEVES, BOB SEGER, STEVIE WONDER, MITCH RYDER, and more.

SEYMOUR passed away on APRIL 17th at 94 (NET NEWS 4/20).

« see more Net News