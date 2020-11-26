Hope

CHESAPEAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS will end its funding of noncommercial Variety WFOS/CHESAPEAKE, VA at the end of the year, but a proposed partnership with the TIDEWATER area's primary public radio operator, HAMPTON ROADS EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION ASSOCIATION Classical WHRO-F-News-Talk WHRV, may save the station, reports the VIRGINIAN-PILOT.

Details of the partnership, still in discussion but yet to be finalized, have not been disclosed; WFOS has been on the air since 1955 and moved to its present 88.7 FM frequency in 1990 in a deal that saw WHRO take over its former 90.3 FM slot for an all-Classical format, freeing the old WHRO 89.5 slot for a News-Talk format as WHRV. The school board voted in FEBRUARY to eliminate funding for the station, which runs about $200,000 a year and for which the board noted diminished student interest.

