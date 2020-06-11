Fish & Heather Prevail With Anti-Bullying Campaign

In a developing story, ALL ACCESS has learned that SAGA COMMUNICATIONS’ Active Rock KAZR (LAZER 103.3)/DES MOINES, IA's new morning show, FISH & HEATHER (NET NEWS 11/6/20), has launched an anti-bullying campaign after co-host HEATHER LEE was personally attacked FRIDAY (11/20) on-air on TRI-COUNTY BROADCASTING Active Rock WHMH (ROCKIN’ 101)/ST. CLOUD, MN's STEEL TOE MORNING SHOW by then-host AARON IMHOLTE.

IMHOLTE's anger was directed toward LEE because she is a woman, and because FISH & HEATHER got the job at LAZER 103.3 he reportedly wanted. Click here for IMHOLTE's rant. (Warning, the content of this audio may be disturbing and/or offensive.)

At the time this rant on ROCKIN’ 101 took place, FISH & HEATHER had no idea it was happening until they started receiving harassing social media posts from people encouraged to play along by IMHOLTE.

According to LEE, this is how things progressed that morning:

"FRIDAY, when a negative FACEBOOK message popped up from ST. CLOUD, MN, I responded asking if they were listening on the app. Then a second message from another ST. CLOUD listener appeared with a link to TWITCH TV and the 'STEEL TOE MORNING SHOW.' They identified as a 'Toe Boy' and wondered why FISH and I were hired at LAZER instead of the show they liked.

"At the time, I assumed the STEEL TOE MORNING SHOW was a podcast/stream," LEE continued. "I answered the post with an invitation to call the studio. I listed our number and typed something playful, like, 'Call us and we can compare LINKEDIN profiles.' I still believed it was a harmless prank from an ambitious kid starting out on TWITCH and with a podcast.



"The FACEBOOK comments continued throughout our show, and they seemed to be targeted. Multiple comments about our show being a 'Morning Zoo.' (BTW, it isn't), a couple messages about me 'using the N word.' (FYI, I don't), a few messages with the links to the TWITCH and graphic notes describing/interpreting my charity work with animals in pornographic terms.

"I stopped responding. We clicked on the TWITCH link, noted that they were still talking about us, and moved on with our show and post-air meetings. Later, Googling revealed that they are, in fact, on the air and 3+ hours of the show beckoned me from SOUNDCLOUD."

Over the weekend, FISH & HEATHER began to wonder what kind of impact this type of bullying could have on the people listening to the STEEL TOE MORNING SHOW. They decided to take the high road, by speaking out on bullying and using their platform to address this issue.

The only time they addressed it on air was MONDAY (11/23) with the bit "How Would You Handle A Bully?" Since then, the radio community and its supporting organizations across the country have joined the team and their anti-bullying cause.

KAZR PD ANDY HALL said, “I’m proud of how my team has handled a very ugly situation. Toxic vitriol such as that has no place on the radio, let alone society as a whole. It’s encouraging to see how our larger radio family has gotten behind HEATHER in particular, who did absolutely nothing to deserve the hateful words directed at her. FISH and HEATHER have committed to championing anti-bullying campaigns here in DES MOINES, and I fully support them on their journey to making our world a more positive place."

FISH posted on FACEBOOK, "Body shaming women and bullying anyone in general is not cool! This past FRIDAY, HEATHER and I were targeted by a morning show out of ST. CLOUD, MN. STEEL TOE MORNING SHOW recently applied for our jobs and, obviously, didn't get the gig. This really got under my skin. Take a close listen and see why I don't want my daughter, or anyone's daughter, ever hearing this garbage over public airwaves. I was raised by a single mom, am married to a beautiful and strong woman, and have an amazing 6-year-old little girl named LAYLA. In my book, women should be championed, not demoralized."

LEE added, "I let the hate sit with me for hours. I was surprised how little it bothered me, personally. I couldn't decide if it was a sad commentary on the state of society, too absurd to even sink in or if I was in shock. I reminded myself that I am a nice human. Like most of my radio friends, I've built a profession out of it. I am romantic about the industry and believe that broadcasters are privileged to act as dial gatekeepers. I'm proud to pour my spirit into making the world better for pets and people."

TRI-COUNTY BROADCASTING President GARY HOPPE commented in a letter to clients: "We asked for, and accepted AARON’s resignation as soon as we became aware of this inexcusable situation. AARON and his STEEL TOE SHOW are now gone forever.

"We at TRI-COUNTY BROADCASTING share your disgust for AARON’s behavior and have dealt with it immediately.

Thank you for your support in the past. We hope that our unequivocal action has rewarded your trust in us as your hometown radio stations for over 50 years and we can move forward together in the future. No one is more unhappy that this occurred than are we. Believe me.

"Please feel free to contact me directly with any further concerns."

ALL ACCESS has reached out to IMHOLTE for comment, but we have not received a response. We did find this posted on the STEEL TOE MORNING SHOW FACEBOOK page:

"I have offered my resignation at ROCKIN’ 101 and TRI-COUNTY BROADCASTING. I do not want my actions reflecting poorly on the wonderful team at a family owned company that is under siege because of my actions. I apologize to HEATHER at LAZER 103.3 - Everything That Rocks and the entire team. I wish them and their families all the best. This is the best move I can make for me, my family and so I can have peace. If the people who were offended want to consider this a cancellation, or a victory, I understand, I would do the same. I ask a truce. I made A LOT OF PEOPLE upset, and that is not why I do radio."

