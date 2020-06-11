Ken Benson

P1 MEDIA GROUP co-founder/partner KEN BENSON will speak at the annual RUSSIAN RADIO ACADEMY CONFERENCE in MOSCOW, RUSSIA, TODAY (11/30) at 6a (EST)/2p (MSK).

KEN will address what stations around the world have done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. BENSON created the CORONAVIRUS RADIO IDEAS FACEBOOK group. The goal was to create a hub where stations could share and exchange ideas covering everything from programming to podcasting, promotion to marketing, sales to social media and much more.

With nearly 3,000 members from over 80 countries, KEN’s session “Radio's Response to COVID-19 World Tour” will take participants on a journey around the world and share some of his favorite ideas from the group.

KEN BENSON, snow blind in MOSCOW!

