Debuts 12/2

TREY WINGO's tenure at ESPN has ended, but the veteran sportscaster and former ESPN RADIO "GOLIC & WINGO" morning co-host is wasting no time launching his next venture.

WINGO announced via TWITTER on FRIDAY (11/27) that he is launching a new podcast, "HALF-FORGOTTEN HISTORY," on WEDNESDAY (12/2). The sports interview series has STATE FARM as the initial presenting sponsor. WINGO joined ESPN in 1997 after stints at WMGC-TV and WICZ-TV/BINGHAMTON, WFMZ-TV/ALLENTOWN, PA, and KSDK-TV/ST. LOUIS; he served as a SPORTSCENTER anchor and host of several shows, including "NFL LIVE," as well as hosting the radio show in 2017-2020.

