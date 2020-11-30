Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: 24kGoldn, Iann Dior Hold Top Spot; Bieber/Chance, Ariana 'Positions' Up 1000+; Dua/DaBaby Top 10; Bieber/Blanco Top 15; Bebe/Doja Top 20

* 24KGOLDN spends a 6th week atop the Top 40 chart with with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER are one of two songs inside the top 10 with gains of over 1000 - moving 5*-4* with "Holy," up 1195 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE jumps 10*-7* with "Positions," up and is +2168 spins

* DUA LIPA lands another top 10 as "Levitating," featuring DABABY rises 11*-10*

* JUSTIN BIEBER and BENNY BLANCO enters the top 15 with "Lonely," up 17*-15*

* BILLIE EILISH is up 1413 spins in just her third week, rising 19*-16* with "Therefore I Am"

* BEBE REXHA and DOJA CAT go top 20 with "Baby, I'm Jealous," rising 22*-20*

* SHAWN MENDES & JUSTIN BIEBER land the big jump of the week, surging 37*-22* with "Monster" with a gain of 2210 spins

* MILEY CYRUS and DUA LIPA have the top debut at 38* with "Prisoner," up 796 spins

* THE WEEKND enters at 39* with "Save Your Tears," up 711 spins

Rhythmic: Internet Money New #1; Pop Smoke/DaBaby/Lil Baby Top 3; 21 Savage & Metro Boomin/Drake, Saweetie/Jhene Top 10

* INTERNET MONEY holds the top spot with "Lemonade" for a 2nd week featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV

* POP SMOKE goes top 3, rising 4*-3* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, and +795 spins

* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN are top 10 with "Mr. Right Now," featuring DRAKE, up 11*-8* and are +326 spins

* SAWEETIE is top 10 with "Back To The Streets" leaps 15*-10*, featuring JHENE AIKO, and are +608 spins

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG are top 15 with "Say You Love Me"

* G-EAZY is top 20 with "Hate The Way," featuring BLACKBEAR, rising 22*-18* and is +170 spins

* MULATTO also enters the top 20 with "Muwop," moving 21*-19*

* TY DOLLA $IGN surges 30*-22* with "Spicy," featuring POST MALONE, up 422 spins

* POP SMOKE vaults 34*-23* with "What You Know Bout Love," up 416 spins

* LIL NAS X scores an impressive debut at 26* with "Holiday" at +460 spins

* THE KID LAROI surges 40*-28* with "So Done," up 213 spins

* BRS KASH and DADDY YANKEE/ANIEL AA debut

Urban: Moneybagg Yo New #1; Lil Baby/42 Dugg Top 3; Rod Wave/ATR Son Son Top 10; Internet Money Top 15; Toosii/Summer Walker Top 10

* MONEYBAGG YO hits the top spot with "Said Sum," up 3*-1* and is +712 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 3 with "We Paid," featuring LIL DUGG, rising 6*-3* and is +775 spins

* ROD WAVE & ATR SON SON enter the top 10 with "Rags2Riches," climbing 11*-8* and were +368 spins

* INTERNET MONEY go top 15 with "Lemonade," up 18*-15*, featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV and is +223 spins

* TOOSII hits the top 20 with "Love Cycle," featuring SUMMER WALKER, up 21*-20*

* DJ CHOSE is the top debut at 31* with "Thick," featuring BEAT KING, up 517 spins

* LIL DURK enters the chart at 34* with "Stay Down," featuring 6LACK and YOUNG THUG, up 483 spins

Hot AC: Jawsh X Jason X BTS #1; Ava Max Top 3; Bieber/Chance Rise; Sam Smith Top 10; Dua Lipa Top 15

* JAWSH 685 x JASON DERULO X BTS hold the top spot with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" for a 2nd week

* AVA MAX goes top 3, rising 4*-3* with "Kings & Queens," up 222 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER moves 10*-8* with "Holy," featuring CHANCE THE RAPPER, up 442 spins

* SAM SMITH hits the top 10 with "Diamonds," climbing 12*-10* and are +241 spins

* DUA LIPA goes 16*-15* with "Levitating," up 296 spins

* HARRY STYLES enters the top 20 with "Golden," up 21*-20* and +169 spins

* SHAWN MENDES + JUSTIN BIEBER soar 37*-24* with "Monster," up 469 spins

* MARSHMELLO & IMANBEK enter at 40* with "Too Much," featuring USHER

Active Rock: AC/DC Hold Top Spot; Foo Fighters Runner Up; Greta Van Fleet Top 5; Smith & Myers Top 15; Mammoth WVH, Daughtry Top 20

* AC/DC spend a 4th week at #1 with "Shot In The Dark"

* FOO FIGHTERS are the runner up in their third week with "Shame Shame," up 3*-2*

* GRETA VAN FLEET have another top 5 hit with "My Way, Soon," up 6*-5*

* SMITH & MYERS hit the top 15 with "Not Mad Enough," rising 16*-14*

* MAMMOTH WVH enters the top 20 with "Distance," climbing 25*-18* and is +265 spins

* DAUGHTRY is top 20 with "World On Fire"

* PAPA ROACH debut at 30* with "The Ending," up 140 spins

* POP EVIL also score a strong debut at 33* with "Breathe Again," up 86 spins

Alternative: All Time Low Remain #1; Peach Tree Rascals Top 3; MGK/Blackbear Top 15; Clairo Top 20

* ALL TIME LOW spend another week in the top spot with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, having topped the chart now for 11 total weeks

* PEACH TREE RASCALS go top 3 with "Mariposa," up 4*-3* and is +73 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR go top 15 with "My Ex's Best Friend," rising 16*-14* and is +200 spins

* CLAIRO is top 20 with "Sofia"

* FOUSHEE debut at 38* with "Deep End"

* SPORTS TEAM enter at 39* with "Camel Crew"

Triple A: Phoenix New #1; Of Monsters And Men Runner Up; Foo Fighters Top 5; Bastille Top 10

* PHOENIX hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Identical"

* OF MONSTERS AND MEN are now the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Visitor"

* FOO FIGHTERS surge into the top 5, soaring 10*-4* with "Shame Shame," up 71 spins

* BASTILLE go top 10 with "survivin'" with a 12*-10* move

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT enter the top 15 with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2000)," rising 18*-13* and is +81 spins

* STROKES hit the top 15 with "The Adults Are Talking"

* GRACIE ABRAMS is top 20 with "Friend"

* JADE BIRD lands the lone debut at 27* with "Headstart"

