Temporary Announcer Swap

The DENVER BRONCOS may have run out of quarterbacks for SUNDAY's game due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, but elsewhere in the NFL, the CINCINNATI BENGALS had a deeper bench for radio play-by-play when regular announcer DAN HOARD was sidelined for their game against the NEW YORK GIANTS due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The CINCINNATI ENQUIRER reports that MIKE WATTS, who has called BENGALS pre-season games, was pressed into service alongside analyst DAVE LAPHAM for the BENGALS' loss at home to the GIANTS.

The BENGALS air on a network with three flagships, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A, Sports WCKY-A (ESPN 1530), and Active Rock WEBN.

« see more Net News