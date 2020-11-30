Ho Ho Ho

iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS-FORT WORTH will host “Candy Cane Lane,” a zero contact, family friendly drive-through Holiday experience beginning FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27th, thru SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26th.

"Candy Cane Lane" is a multi-level visual CHRISTMAS attraction that will allow guests to celebrate the holidays in a touchless environment from the safety of their cars. Each level of "Candy Cane Lane" combines all the outdoor experiences of CHRISTMAS including an array of holiday lights, classic holiday lantern characters, and wonderland surprises around every corner.

Guests can tune into a special playlist of holiday music to help set the mood for “Candy Cane Lane,” all within the comfort of their own vehicles.

