Highlighting Motown

The GRAMMY MUSEUM's physical location remains closed due to COVID-19, but there will be a virtual new exhibit, MOTOWN: THE SOUND OF YOUNG AMERICA, presented by CITY NATIONAL BANK.

MOTOWN RECORDS will take over SPOTLIGHT SATURDAYS in DECEMBER. It’s the museum's virtual program series featuring up-and-coming artists in sit-down interviews and performances every SATURDAY on its new streaming platform, COLLECTION:live.

The series has been recorded over the last decade from the CLIVE DAVIS THEATER in LOS ANGELES and has since surpassed the 1,000-program mark.

GRAMMY MUSEUM Pres. MICHAEL STICKA said, "While the museum's doors may still be closed, our curatorial team has been hard at work preparing for our reopening. “We are thrilled to finally update everyone about some of what our community can look forward to when that time comes, while still making some of that content available virtually in the meantime. We hope you enjoy this holiday season with some of that MOTOWN magic every SATURDAY in preparation for the full exhibition experience next year."

MOTOWN: THE SOUND OF YOUNG AMERICA will trace the evolution of the label. It will focus on its major artists and musical achievements. In addition to stage outfits from many of MOTOWN’s top performers, such as THE TEMPTATIONS, THE FOUR TOPS, THE MIRACLES, and THE SUPREMES --the exhibition will include interviews with many MOTOWN legends. More details about the exhibit will be announced when the museum reopens.

DECEMBER SPOTLIGHT SATURDAYS/MOTOWN RECORDS Schedule:

12/5 -JOY DENALANE

12/12 -CHAZ FRENCH

12/19 -ASIAHN

12/26 -NJOMZA

« see more Net News