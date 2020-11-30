40th Anniversary

INDEPENDENT PROJECT RECORDS (IPR) celebrates its 40th anniversary with the launch of remastered, expanded and out-of-print titles from their back catalog as well as unavailable recordings. All forthcoming titles will be released on vinyl and CD with hand-fed letterpress artwork designed by GRAMMY nominated artist BRUCE LICHER. All titles will also be released digitally, many for the first time ever. The IPR catalog will be available via all online retailers both digital and physical on DECEMBER 4th.

The IPR relaunch will include underground albums from HALF STRING: A Fascination with Heights, SCENIC’s Incident at Cima and SHIVA BURLESQUES’s Mercury Blues and will be distributed worldwide by DARLA RECORDS.

“INDEPENDENT PROJECT RECORDS was started as a UCLA fine art class project while I was studying under provocative conceptual artist CHRIS BURDEN, and has been my passion and creative outlet ever since,” said IPR Founder BRUCE LICHER. “What started out as an avenue to record my own music and release it in artistic packaging, not only with SAVAGE REPUBLIC but also with my later band SCENICS, grew into a label that released new music from other bands I loved. It’s a great feeling to be able to reissue these records years later on compact disc, vinyl and digital formats as well.”

