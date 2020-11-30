Bouvard

WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD's latest post at the WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog uses research from ADVERTISER PERCEPTIONS, NIELSEN, and the U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE to demonstrate the reality of work patterns and radio usage as opposed to the perception of agencies and marketers.

Among BOUVARD's highlights are how ADVERTISER PERCEPTIONS research showed marketers and agencies with media budget responsibilities thinking that 43% of U.S. workers are working from their homes and only 33% are commuting every day, while FEDERAL RESERVE tracking shows just 19% working from home and 71% commuting in OCTOBER, while NIELSEN NOVEMBER PPM data shows AM/FM radio weekly reach up to 97% of MARCH's levels and total day average quarter-hour persons is 94% of MARCH's number.

