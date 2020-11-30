Moldafsky (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former WELLS FARGO BANK Chief Marketing Officer JAMIE MOLDAFSKY has joined NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective immediately. MOLDAFSKY, who left WELLS FARGO in a corporate shake-up in SEPTEMBER, is a veteran of marketing, communications, and management positions at AMERICAN EXPRESS, CHARLES SCHWAB, and WHIRLPOOL's KITCHEN AID division.

“We’re thrilled to welcome JAMIE to NIELSEN. She is a seasoned marketing and communications professional with experience in a range of industries, and invaluable expertise in marketing and communications,” said NIELSEN CEO DAVID KENNY. “JAMIE’s ability to apply best in class marketing solutions, engage in thought leadership and deploy successful strategies for reputation management will help us accelerate our partnerships with the industry and turbocharge the next era of NIELSEN’s business.”

MOLDAFSKY said, “I’m excited to join NIELSEN at such a transformative time in the industry. I look forward to leveraging my past experiences and relationships to help NIELSEN achieve its ambitious goals and vision.”

