Vaughn, left, and Raneiri

The promotion staff at NASHVILLE-based startup label QUARTZ HILL RECORDS grows this week with the additions of new regionals GREG RANEIRI and RAY VAUGHN, effective immediately. RANEIRI will serve as a Mgr./Promotion for the label, while VAUGHN holds the title Dir./Promotion. Both report to VP/Promotion & Marketing APRIL RIDER.

A 12-year radio veteran, RANEIRI most recently spent six years at ENTERCOM Country KSON/SAN DIEGO, where he was APD/MD and night host until a round of companywide layoffs in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/14). His previous radio stops include WDRW and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA; WJDQ/MERIDIAN, MS; and KTMT/MEDFORD, OR. VAUGHN previously was the AUSTIN-based Mgr./SOUTHWEST Radio & Streaming for WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s WAR promotion team since 2010 until his departure in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/13). Prior to WARNER, employment stops in his 31-year record career included: COLUMBIA RECORDS, LAVA RECORDS, UNIVERSAL REPUBLIC, J RECORDS/ARISTA, RCA RECORDS, COLUMBIA RECORDS, and POLYGRAM/MERCURY RECORDS.

“There is so much excitement over RAY joining our team and bringing his extensive knowledge, experience and passion to the label,” said RIDER. “Equally so, we are thrilled and very lucky to have GREG making his promotion debut from radio and bringing an unparalleled passion and love for our format back to his roots at radio. This rounds out our team perfectly. I could not be prouder to introduce such an amazing group of people as our QUARTZ HILL promotion team.”

The label launched in JULY (NET NEWS 7/16), added staff (including VP/Promotion & Marketing APRIL RIDER and National Dir./Promotions & Marketing MATT GALVIN) in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/26) and earlier this month (NET NEWS 11/9), and announced NATE BARNES as its flagship artist last month (NET NEWS 10/26).

