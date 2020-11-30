In Need Of Help

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for many businesses, including independently owned radio stations such as TUNED RADIO Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE. As the end of the year draws near, the station has found itself needing to reach out the community with a SAVE OUR AIRWAVES fundraising campaign.

LIGHTNING 100 is asking its listeners and the community at large to help raise $250,000 through a variety of ways – from donations to auctions to merch -- to help it ride into the New Year, when the station believes it will see an improvement in revenue as partners return and new advertisers come on board.

A press release stated, “For the past 30 years, we’ve been serving our community by championing local artists, amplifying local businesses and serving hundreds of nonprofit organizations every year. We’ve become accustomed to lending a hand to our neighbors, and yet due to the ongoing pandemic, this is the reality of the situation: LIGHTNING 100 is in jeopardy of closing its doors if we can’t generate a substantial cash infusion to offset our lost revenue.”

Learn how you can help here.



