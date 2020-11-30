Hendrich

COX MEDIA GROUP EVP/Radio BILL HENDRICH is retiring as of DECEMBER 31st, the company announced TODAY (11/30). HENDRICH, who has spent three decades with CMG, will continue in an advisory capacity in 2021.

“BILL’s retirement comes with a wealth of gratitude and mixed emotions,” said Pres./CEO DAN YORK. “In the time I have known him, he has shared his exceptional passion, focus and leadership from which our company, and our industry, has immeasurably benefited. BILL’s legacy of decisive leadership, his personal style and his deep experiences in radio and beyond will inform our work well into the future.”

“Although I’m retiring from CMG, I will remain an active and passionate supporter of this great company,” said HENDRICH. “For the past 31 years, I have been able to work with the best and most talented team in the radio industry. With NEWCITY COMMUNICATIONS, COX ENTERPRISES and APOLLO, I have been a part of three outstanding companies–each bringing valuable and innovative ideas to keep radio viable in today’s media landscape. I look forward to continuing our work together in an advisory capacity to help the team at CMG serve their audiences, customers and communities with best-in-class services. I joined a great company in 1989 and I get to leave that same great company with pride 31 years later. I am a lucky man.”

