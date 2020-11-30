Nnow Broadcasting

ALL ACCESS has been telling you about NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO’s Triple A-Urban Alternative WNXP (91. ONE NASHVILLE’S NEW MUSIC EXPERIENCE)/NASHVILLE (NET NEW 10/19) and the station finally launched TODAY (11/30).

The new music discovery station will serve as a platform for new and emerging artists from NASHVILLE and beyond, plus incorporate a fusion of indie rock, urban alternative, electro pop and pop alternative.

The staff includes:

* JASON MOON WILKINS, PD

* JEWLY HIGHT, MD and midday host

* MICKEY PARKS, APD and evening host

* MARQUIS MUNSON, Production Coordinator and morning host

* PAIGE A. JACK, Engagement Coordinator

Further, WNXP has joined OVER 20 radio stations at VUHAUS on the NPR LIVE MUSIC video platform.

WNXP Pres./CEO STEVE SWENSON said, “WNXP will be THE audio and video platform in NASHVILLE for local musicians and we are excited to join the new music discovery stations across the nation who collaborate with VUHAUS GROUP to provide viewers with video performances of their local artists”

Learn more here.

