New Syndicated Show

ALPHA MEDIA Triple A KINK/PORTLAND, OR new on-air host GUSTAV (NET NEWS 11/2) is re-imagining his previous long-running mix show EDM/PDX as CRITICAL MIX RADIO. The two-hour EDM-formatted show will be launching on DECEMBER 5th at Triple A noncomms KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER and the newly launched WNXP/NASHVILLE. GUSTAV hopes to expand the show’s reach in the coming months.

The program spotlights remixes of current alternative and pop crossover artists, dance classics, as well as several EDM formats ranging from house to techno to trance and more.

For a demo package and to find out more about running CRITICAL MIX RADIO email criticalmixradio@gmail.com or call (503) 515.6150

