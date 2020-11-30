Graves (l), Beaver (c) and Painten (r)

MONUMENT RECORDS has added JAMIE GRAVES as Dir./Digital Marketing & Streaming and JACQUIE PAINTEN as Coord./Marketing, and promoted JOEL BEAVER to Mgr./Marketing. All three positions will report to GM KATIE McCARTNEY.

GRAVES joins MONUMENT RECORDS from UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, where he worked in commercial partnerships and digital marketing for nearly a decade. In his new role, he will oversee digital marketing and strategy, sales and streaming for all MONUMENT artists. PAINTEN previously spent two years as an intern for MONUMENT while completing coursework at BELMONT UNIVERSITY. BEAVER has been with MONUMENT since its launch, and previously served as the company's marketing coord. In his new role, he will serve as project manager for MONUMENT's artist roster, and be responsible for all marketing and brand initiatives.

“JAMIE's passion for this business is inspiring," said McCARTNEY. "His vision for MONUMENT’s roster, vast knowledge of artist development, and creative nature made him the perfect choice for this role, and we are thrilled to have him on board.

"JOEL and JACQUIE have been incredibly valuable members of this team," she continued. "Their dedication and passion for the company and our artists has been instrumental. I am excited to officially welcome JACQUIE, and to promote JOEL into this new role. I know they will both continue to thrive, and we are lucky to have them.”

« see more Net News