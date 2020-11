Louis

TOWNSQUARE AC WOBM/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ APD/MD/afternoons JUSTIN LOUIS has left the building after 13 1/2 years with the station. LOUIS, a veteran of WRQX/WASHINGTON DC, WTIC/HARTFORD, WKCI/NEW HAVEN, and WHYN/SPRINGFIELD, MA has also been doing voiceover work for about 10 years.

LOUIS is exploring all options and can be reached at justin@justinlouis.com.

