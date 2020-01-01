Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for NOVEMBER 23-29 (THANKSGIVING week) showed downloads down 17% from the previous week and up 35% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from NOVEMBER 11, 2019 to NOVEMBER 15, 2020 was +19% for Arts, +33% for Business, +37% for Comedy, +15% for Education, +2% for History, +70% for News, +25% for Science, +16% for Society & Culture, +16% for Sports, and +45% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -6% for Arts, -13% for Business, -15% for Comedy, -5% for Education, -4% for History, -24% for News, +2% for Science, -13% for Society & Culture, -23% for Sports, and -6% for True Crime.

« back to Net News