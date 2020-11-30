Bud & Broadway

The BUD & BROADWAY show, syndicated by HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO, has picked up a new affiliate in GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Country KVOO/TULSA, OK, where they will debut in afternoons on MONDAY, DECEMBER 7th. The news comes following a newly-revealed morning show with TIGE & DANIEL, who were recently hired for mornings, where they will join AMBER GLAZE in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 11/16). With the addition of the show to afternoons, NIKKI REID moves to middays.

The show is hosted by former Country WIL/ST. LOUIS morning team BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY, and debuted in syndication in early SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 8/6). UNITED STATIONS AUDIO NETWORKS picked up ad sales responsibility for the show earlier this month (NET NEWS 11/12). TULSA joins the show’s existing affiliates in GEORGIA, MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA, NORTH and SOUTH CAROLINA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, and KANSAS (NET NEWS 10/13).

“I have admired the talent of BUD and BROADWAY as a competitor, and feel very lucky to have them on a legendary station like KVOO,” said GRIFFIN RADIO Dir./Operations STEVE HUNTER. “Combined with our team of incredibly talented people, especially our new morning show, I know this will be a lot of fun.”

“We couldn’t be any more excited about returning to TULSA radio,” said BROADWAY. “We plan on picking up exactly where we left off the last time we were on the air! And as if it wasn’t already good enough, we get to work with our friends TIGE, DANIEL and AMBER. 2020 has been rough, but it’s ending on a high note!” Added FORD, "This is the best news ever. We get to work with friends, and be on a legendary Country station to boot. Thanks KVOO! We look forward to seeing you in the streets of TULSA soon.”

