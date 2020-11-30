Howard

The ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO is reporting that CLARK HOWARD will end his syndicated consumer advice show at the end of the year. HOWARD, syndicated by WESTWOOD ONE, airs on about 250 stations, including flagship COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA. He will continue to offer feature commentaries on WSB in morning and afternoon drive and will continue his "CLARK'S KIDS" toy drives as well as his daily feature on ABC affiliate WSB-TV/ATLANTA, his weekly column for the AJC, and his podcast. He will also keep his Consumer Action Center advice operation active.

HOWARD told HO, “Not being under the gun every week with how much content I have to generate for radio is something I’m so relieved not to do anymore. I’m at a point in my life I don’t need the money.... It feels cool to walk away from the show on my own."

