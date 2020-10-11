Mount Wilson Revives Classical Music in LA

MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS, INC announced TODAY (11/30) new digital hybrid technology on KMZT-A/LOS ANGELES will revive classical radio in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

Sixty-two years ago SAUL LEVINE's MOUNT WILSON initially launched classical music on what is now KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105.1)/LOS ANGELES when less than 25% of homes had FM receivers. Now, on DECEMBER 1st, MOUNT WILSON, with the assistance of digital technology will re-launch WOLFGANG and BACH on KMZT-A with an improved analog signal and hybrid technology providing KMZT with stereo, and assisted with Digital FM on KKGO 105.1 HD4, www.kmozart.com. It can also be heard on smartphone app (K-MOZART) nationally.

