Dupree

JAMIE DUPREE, the longtime COX MEDIA GROUP WASHINGTON Correspondent, tweeted MONDAY (11/30) that he has exited the company after over 30 years.

DUPREE tweeted, "NEWS: After over 30 years of covering CAPITOL HILL & DC for COX RADIO, I am looking for work. I had a great run, working with fantastic colleagues at our radio and TV stations. I may not be able to speak, but I can still report. My DM's are open."

DUPREE, who initially reported for News-Talk WSB-A/ATLANTA and later was heard across all COX News-Talk stations, lost his ability to speak due to a rare neurological condition, tongue protrusion dysphonia, in 2016, but a voice synthesizer programmed with samples of his speaking voice allowed him to return to radio in 2018.

